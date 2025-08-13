AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $241.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $186.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 310,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,084,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

