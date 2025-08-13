Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Moderate Buy Rating

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 6.0%

Insider Transactions at Aveanna Healthcare

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.24 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,560,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $8,365,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,640,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,874,452.16. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 327,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,394.17. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,977,245 shares of company stock valued at $37,037,197 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,477,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 810,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 103.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 664,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 338,746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 177,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

