B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho raised shares of TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.98 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TripAdvisor

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 419.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 571.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,697 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

