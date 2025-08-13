B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.03 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.24 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,254,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,166,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 105,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,596,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions



Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

