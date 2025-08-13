B. Riley Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $4.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

RC stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 278,658 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 197,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

