B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $222,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,968.54. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $409,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 353,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,487.03. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,786 shares of company stock worth $4,102,682. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

