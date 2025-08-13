Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0714.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLZE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $432.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Backblaze by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Backblaze by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Backblaze by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

