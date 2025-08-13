Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 2,231.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Trading Down 6.2%
Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bakkt news, CEO Andrew A. Main sold 14,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $262,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,046.23. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $558,482 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bakkt Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkt
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.