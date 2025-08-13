Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 2,231.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($1.47). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $577.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million.

In other Bakkt news, CEO Andrew A. Main sold 14,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $262,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,046.23. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $558,482 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

