Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $1.10

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

