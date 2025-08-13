Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of BALY opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 378,950 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

