Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 16.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,616.96. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after buying an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,109,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,199,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 592,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,571,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after buying an additional 143,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

