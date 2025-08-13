Bank Stocks To Follow Now – August 10th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, and Intuit are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded banking institutions—such as commercial banks, investment banks, and savings & loan associations. By purchasing these shares, investors gain exposure to a bank’s profits and risks through dividends and changes in stock price. The performance of bank stocks is commonly influenced by interest‐rate movements, economic cycles, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,191,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,779,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.23. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,117,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $13.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.42. 2,907,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,541. The company has a market cap of $523.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $453.46 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $749.00. 1,670,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,083. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $769.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Further Reading