Banzai International (BNZI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Banzai International Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNZI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banzai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Banzai International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.