Barrington Research Has Bullish Outlook for APEI Q4 Earnings

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEI. Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price objective on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

American Public Education Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million.

In other American Public Education news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 662,464 shares of company stock worth $19,014,038. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in American Public Education by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

