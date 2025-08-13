BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a research report report published on Sunday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BCE from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.42.

TSE BCE opened at C$33.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 52-week low of C$28.73 and a 52-week high of C$49.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. BCE’s payout ratio is 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

