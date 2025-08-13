Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.94% of Bentley Systems worth $708,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $920,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $1,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,887,808.64. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,869 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

