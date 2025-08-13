Best Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, and Village Farms International are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution, or retail sale of cannabis and related products. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the legal cannabis industry’s growth potential. However, cannabis stocks often carry higher volatility and regulatory risk due to shifting laws and market uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 52,236,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,898. The stock has a market cap of $325.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 103,027,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,702,664. The stock has a market cap of $866.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Village Farms International (VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

VFF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 18,503,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,934. The stock has a market cap of $252.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

