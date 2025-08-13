Best Financial Stocks To Watch Now – August 11th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Sharplink Gaming, UnitedHealth Group, Circle Internet Group, and Intuit are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the financial services sector—such as banks, insurance firms, investment funds and brokerage houses. Owning these stocks means holding a stake in businesses whose core activities involve managing, investing or safeguarding money. Their performance tends to be sensitive to interest-rate movements, economic cycles and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

NASDAQ:BMNR traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.44. 95,523,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,556,229. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $18.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.33. 9,407,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610,221. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.83.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $116.32. 20,062,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,714,855. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,938,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,555. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,063,905. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average of $405.18. The firm has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,637,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,044,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,063.06. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.67.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Intuit stock traded down $35.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $713.98. 1,352,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $769.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.11. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

