Best Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – August 11th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Energy Transfer are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from electrolyzer manufacturers and green-hydrogen producers to fuel-cell developers. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which aims to decarbonize sectors like transportation, industry and power generation. Their performance is often driven by technological breakthroughs, government incentives and the broader shift toward renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.59. 5,709,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,753,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $450.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,455. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 2.06. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 12,001,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,634,677. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

