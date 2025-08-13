Best Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 11th

NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Palantir Technologies, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are equity shares of companies whose core businesses involve the development, manufacturing or distribution of technological goods and services—ranging from software and hardware to semiconductors, telecommunications and internet platforms. Because the technology sector is driven by rapid innovation and evolving consumer demands, these stocks often offer above-average growth potential but can also exhibit higher volatility and sensitivity to market trends than more traditional industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $183.07. 94,535,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,291,125. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.97. 54,636,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,195,309. The company has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,725,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.07. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.50. 38,682,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,017,406. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $435.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.09, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $522.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,661,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,255,500. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.17.

