Best Utility Stocks To Consider – August 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, Rivian Automotive, CRH, and Quanta Services are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—and typically operate under government regulation. Because demand for these services is relatively steady, utility companies generate predictable cash flows and often pay reliable, above-average dividends. Investors favor utility stocks for their lower volatility and consistent income potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.08. The stock had a trading volume of 78,094,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,600,922. Tesla has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.61. 1,818,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $425.90 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 62,043,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,246,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.15. 1,104,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.65. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. 27,769,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,969,762. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.80.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. 2,261,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,014. CRH has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.66. 567,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94.

