Best Value Stocks To Follow Now – August 11th

Invesco QQQ, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Intel, CoreWeave, and Sharplink Gaming are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices considered low relative to fundamental measures such as earnings, book value or cash flow. Investors buy value stocks expecting that the market has undervalued the company and that the price will rise once its true financial health is recognized. Often these firms are mature businesses with steady profits but slower growth than their high-flyer counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $572.94. 23,882,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,781,172. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $576.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.09.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

BMNR stock traded up $10.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 135,912,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,604. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $264.38 million and a P/E ratio of -139.64.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Intel stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 133,163,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,800,031. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CRWV stock traded up $8.59 on Monday, hitting $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,571,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691,578. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.71.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,045,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,953. Sharplink Gaming has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

