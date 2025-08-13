Best Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 11th

Home Depot, CocaCola, PepsiCo, NuScale Power, AAON, CSX, and Monster Beverage are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the sourcing, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of water and wastewater services. They include water utilities, pump and filtration equipment manufacturers, pipeline and infrastructure firms, and technology providers focused on water management. Investors often view water stocks as a defensive, ESG-oriented play on the growing global demand for clean and reliable water resources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.95. 1,508,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,943. The company has a market cap of $385.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,026,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $304.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $145.05. 3,223,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,126. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. 11,446,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 2.06. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

AAON (AAON)

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. AAON has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $144.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAON

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. 10,834,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,945,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.79. 5,904,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,074. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Read More