BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.21 and last traded at C$28.17. Approximately 152,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 483,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.74.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.74.

