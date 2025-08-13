BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 38,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 22,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.96 ($0.05).

BH Macro USD Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of -0.28.

About BH Macro USD

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

