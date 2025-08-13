BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $4.85. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 67,153,453 shares changing hands.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 68.97% and a negative net margin of 269.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

