BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 26.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.4% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigBear.ai traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.22. 107,225,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 88,318,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,325,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 534,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after buying an additional 2,820,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 2,326,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 15.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.44.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

