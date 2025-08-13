Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $23.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of BILI opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 0.94. Bilibili has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $31.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bilibili by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

