Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Bio-Techne worth $88,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

