BioLineRx (BLRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.93%. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.8%

BLRX stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BLRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jones Trading raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

