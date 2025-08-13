Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 324.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMEA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.14.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

