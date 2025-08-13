Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.69) per share and revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 294.05% and a negative return on equity of 125.75%.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

