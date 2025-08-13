BioStem Technologies (BSEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $78.22 million for the quarter.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $72.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, analysts expect BioStem Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioStem Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.29. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $28.26.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

