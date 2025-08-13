Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – August 10th

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cencora, and Lumentum are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that apply biological science and technology—such as genetic engineering, drug discovery, diagnostics, and agricultural biotech—to develop new products and therapies. Because these firms often incur high research-and-development costs and face stringent regulatory approval processes, their stock prices can be highly volatile, with investment returns hinging on clinical trial outcomes and product launches. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,627. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $364.66 and a one year high of $519.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.10. 4,101,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average is $191.21. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.34. 1,689,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.80 and its 200 day moving average is $463.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.70. 2,963,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.94. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

ALNY traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.93. 901,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.79 and its 200 day moving average is $284.83. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $439.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

COR traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.46. 1,106,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,116. Cencora has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.51 and its 200 day moving average is $277.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. 2,693,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,186. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

See Also