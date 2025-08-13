BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.4118.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.3%

BJ opened at $107.75 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 449.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 921,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 195.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,019,000 after purchasing an additional 792,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

