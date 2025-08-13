Bk Technologies (BKTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter.

Bk Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

BKTI stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Bk Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bk Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bk Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 167.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Bk Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Bk Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

