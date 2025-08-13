BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKSY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

BKSY opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

