Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 50,000 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVM. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

