Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 8.9%

BATS ICVT opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.