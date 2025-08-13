Blair William & Co. IL Has $238,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,493,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,913,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,705,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after buying an additional 473,909 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,486,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,114,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after buying an additional 730,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $123.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

