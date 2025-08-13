Blair William & Co. IL Invests $212,000 in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after buying an additional 5,069,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 2,644,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after buying an additional 376,619 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,267,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

