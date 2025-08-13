Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 294.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,342.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

BLMN opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $568.27 million, a PE ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 1.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

