BMO Capital Markets Downgrades EQB (TSE:EQB) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$111.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$115.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares decreased their target price on EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.80.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQB

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 52-week low of C$85.14 and a 52-week high of C$114.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.