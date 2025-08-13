BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5,521.43.

CSU opened at C$4,681.20 on Monday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$3,974.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4,883.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4,833.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

