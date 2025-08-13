BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 2.4%

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Shares of TSE:DII.B opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

