BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Dorel Industries Stock Down 2.4%
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
