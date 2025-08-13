Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 3,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

