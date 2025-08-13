Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $32,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.2% during the first quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Allianz SE grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5,181.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $118.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.