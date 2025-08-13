Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $253.00

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra set a $225.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 4.8%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

