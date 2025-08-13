Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Target Price at $50.11

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,919,000.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

