Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $48.08

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.0769.

GLBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Up 3.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE opened at $33.97 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

